Jenna Ortega Trades Gucci Gown for Wednesday Addams-Inspired Corset Dress at Golden Globes After-Party

The star was nominated for best actress in a TV series musical or comedy.

Jenna Ortega. Todd Owyoung/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega is a gothic-chic girl at heart. The Wednesday star reverted back to a glamorous monotone black-and-white outfit for a Golden Globes after-party event. The look was a stark contrast to the stunning Gucci gown that she wore at the Jan. 10 event in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress arrived at the Billboard after-party in a bustier-style corset with a black mesh midriff and cutouts. The Dolce & Gabbana look was complete with a Wednesday Addams-inspired collar and black dress pants. Ortega accessorized the look with a black blazer and gold clutch.

A first-time nominee, Ortega was up against Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez and Jean Smart in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Televison Series–Musical or Comedy. Brunson took home the hardware for Abbott Elementary.

Ortega attended the Billboard after-party with her Wednesday costar Percy White, who plays Xavier Thorpe in the show.

She spoke with E! News about the “incredible” nomination and what it means as a successful Latina actress joining the ranks of notable names like Gomez, Ana de Armas and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy,” Ortega said. “I’ve been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled.”

Jenna Ortega attends the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Wednesday, which was recently renewed for a second season, broke Netflix records during its debut week. The show holds the title of most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on the streaming platform with 341.23 million hours.

“I felt the script was written very reminiscent of [Christina Ricci’s version of] Wednesday, and audiences already know and love Wednesday, [so] I don’t think I could have strayed too far with the character,” The Fallout star said about recreating the 1991 character played by Ricci while also making her own mark on the Addams Family franchise.

“Otherwise, it would have been a disgrace or offensive or something like that,” she added. "Also, I really love that iteration and that idea for Wednesday, but then [I was] adding a bit of other qualities and mannerisms or reactions that push the character arc throughout the season.”

The 29th Screen Actor’s Guild Awards announced its nominees on Jan. 11 and Ortega is up against Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson and Jean Smart for the title of best performance by a female actor in a comedy series. The SAG awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26.

