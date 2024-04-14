Josephine Skriver Says This Aspect of Motherhood Is ‘Everything’
Model, mom and entrepreneur Josephine Skriver took some time out of her day on Friday to interact with her Instagram fans in a fun and unique way. She posted a pic of herself in a black leather jacket on her feed and encouraged her 8.7 million followers to “ask me anything” in the comments.
While inquiries quickly flooded in that encompassed topics like travel, music, books and more, one particular question about motherhood caught our eye. When one person asked, “How do you stay so positive and organize your time being a mom?” the 30-year-old Danish model had a candid response at the ready.
“Being a mom is a lot harder than i first thought. But it’s also such a joy. But for sure having good support around you is everything,” Skriver stated, crediting her loved ones for their unwavering support. “I’m so lucky i got to do this with my husband, friends and family around. They have been the biggest help to stay positive and somewhat organized.”
The SI Swimsuit model and her husband, musician Alexander DeLeon, 35, became parents when their daughter, Aurora James, was born last August. The two initially announced they were expecting a child with a sweet Instagram post last spring.
In addition to her modeling career, Skriver is the cofounder of JOJA, an activewear brand she created with fellow model and bestie Jasmine Tookes. The two, who went through pregnancy and then new motherhood together, launched a line of maternity leggings last fall.
“We wanted to provide expecting mothers with leggings that would support them physically and emotionally throughout this beautiful but challenging journey,” Skriver told us in September.