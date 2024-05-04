Kate Upton Hilariously Reveals How She Deals With Cancelled Plans
Kate Upton is always keeping it real with fans. The supermodel, just like us, knows the feeling of getting dressed for an event and that true, powerful moment of relief when someone on the other end cancels the plans. It’s an indescribable feeling, and it is certainly something that most everyone can relate to.
The Michigan native shared a hilarious Instagram reel with her 6.7 million followers to convey her message, in which she filmed herself all dressed up and ready to leave the house. She donned a purple Prada tank with a tight black midi skirt, stilettos and full face of glam. Just as The Layover actress was heading out the door, she got a text that read, “Can we reschedule?”
Upton looked at the camera with subtly hidden excitement, and as upbeat, dramatic music played, she put down her purse, took off her heels, changed into a fuzzy robe, tossed her hair up, wiped off all her makeup and snuggled up on the couch with a blanket, the TV remote and her dog.
The mom of one, who shares daughter Genevieve with her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander, had a huge smile on her face as she clicked from channel to channel deciding what to watch on her cozy night in.
“Bosco is a paid actor,” the Vosa Spirits co-owner captioned the video, referring to her furry friend, who climbed next to her on the couch to lick her face and receive hugs.
“We’re going to need more puppy content👏👏👏,” one fan begged.
“Kate, you are all of us 😍,” another commented.