Fan Captures Hilarious Videos of Kate Upton Cheering at Astros-Phillies World Series Game

Kate Upton looks on during Game 5 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

When Kate Upton is sitting behind you at a baseball game, you get excited. Even if she’s not rooting for your team.

That’s exactly what @theguyset did in two hilarious TikTok videos after seeing the model at Games 3 and 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’m at the Phillies game and I just shook Kate Upton’s hand,” he said in the video. “She said ‘Hi I’m Kate’ and I said uhhhh.” Understandable.

“True story and dream come true,” he captioned the post with hashtags like “starstruck” and “childhood dream.”

In another video he is sitting in front of Upton in the stands as she claps and cheers for her husband, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

“When Kate Upton is rooting for the other team but she’s Kate Upton,” he writes on the video that has 2.6 million views as of Friday morning.

Upton is a regular attendee of her husband’s games. She completely stole the show at the American League Championship Series finale on Oct. 23, wearing a customized vintage satin baseball bomber jacket with “Verlander” and his No. 35 emblazoned on the back. Upton’s look went so viral on Twitter that clothing company Mitchell & Ness, which had previously discontinued the item, put in a rush order to have 1,000 jackets manufactured by Jan. 1. The craziest part, though, is that the jackets sold out immediately.

No word yet on whether @theguyset was sitting with Upton again in Citizens Bank Park for Game 5 Thursday night. Verlander started the game, which the Astros won 3–2 to give them a lead in the Series. The pitcher had been 0–6 with a 6.07 ERA in his eight previous World Series starts (so you can be sure Upton was dialed in on the action). Game 6 will take place in Houston Saturday night.