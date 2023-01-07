Even Just a 15-Minute Workout Can Boost Energy, According to Katie Austin

Katie Austin. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Fitness Influencer Katie Austin dished about how often she works out and how it makes her feel.

Last summer during Miami Swim Week, Austin chatted with BFF and fellow co-Rookie of the Year Christen Harper and revealed that five workouts a week is her sweet spot.

“Even if I work out for like 15 to 20 minutes, I just try to move my body and make sure that I am feeling good and feeling positive,” the 29-year-old explained.

Luckily for fans and people on the hunt for new workouts, Austin shares fitness videos regularly on Instagram and TikTok, in addition to healthy recipes. She has a total of 1.5 million followers across both platforms and has built her brand around encouraging a healthy, fun and sustainable lifestyle.

Austin was discovered through the Swim Search in 2021 and was photographed for SI Swimsuit with James Macari in Montenegro last year.

“I really want to empower every girl to feel their best self through health and wellness,” Austin said. “And I truly believe that you can feel your best self through workouts and eating healthy, staying in a good routine. That’s why I want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit so much because it’s like being a role model in terms of what you should put in your body, how you should treat your body.”

Austin delves deeper into lifestyle content on her website and podcast, Austin AF, as well as a weekly healthy living column she writes for SI Swimsuit.

“It gives me a lot of energy, especially when I’m really tired,” she continued about working out. “Like this morning, I didn’t want to work out but I feel like it energizes me and it makes me feel accomplished. And so I love the feeling.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!