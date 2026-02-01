Emily DiDonato Shares Model-Approved ‘Perfect Nude Lip’ Combo: Shop It Here
Emily DiDonato is happy to share her go-to glam tools with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, and her latest posts are a perfect example.
First, on Thursday, Jan. 29, the model shared her current faves when it comes to getting the perfect no-makeup makeup look, featuring beauty staples from Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road brand. Then, on Saturday, Jan. 31, the model took the the app again to share her latest “perfect nude lip” look, featuring a combo she discovered while on a shoot with Juliette Perreux. In the post, she shared a selfie showcasing the effortless look alongside the exact items and shades that were used.
While the ideal nude lip often takes practice to get the shades just right, DiDonato was quick to let her followers know they can skip all the trial and error to instead opt for just three go-to items. And the best part? You can shop every one of them right now!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop the Look
While DiDonato encouraged fans comment “LIP” to be sent the links to the items, we’ve gone ahead and curated all of the pieces needed to finish the metaphorical puzzle for you in one place. You’re welcome!
YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick ($43)
Starting the look off in luxurious fashion, the model noted that the main shade showcased in the photo was from Yves Saint Laurent. The brand describes the texture of the lipstick as a “jelly lip gloss,” and notes it includes hydrating ingredients for a pout that looks as good as it feels. In her selfie, DiDonato wore the shade “Showcasing Nude,” but the brand offers an array of colors if you want to mix and match for your own final look.
Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner ($25)
Beneath the glossy sheen, DiDonato reported that she was wearing a long-lasting lip liner from the brand Make Up Forever. Using the shade “Endless Cacao,” which is described by the brand as a “cool taupe brown,” the deep hues of the matte pencil combined with the sheer pinks in the YSL stick to make for a natural “your lips, but better” shade.
Face Trace Cream Contour Stick ($48)
Last but not least, DiDonato listed a contour stick from brand Westman Atelier in the shade Biscuit. While a couple of commenters questioned the items inclusion (with one user writing in the comments, “Wait how do you use the contour stick on your lips? Tutorial plssss”), it’s likely that the contour stick was used to create shadows around the model’s mouth, specifically around her cupid’s bow.