Keke Palmer Shares Her Hilarious Secret for Clear Skin

Keke Palmer. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Keke Palmer has cracked the code for clear, acne-free skin, and she’s letting the general public in on the secret: pregnancy.

In an Instagram video she posted on Jan. 5, the 29-year-old actress showed off her bump-free, poreless complexion and zoomed in close on her face.

“I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up, period, point blank, period,” she said. “The reason my skin is clear is because I’m pregnant with a baby right now... the baby has cleared my skin up.”

Palmer wrote “I found the cure to acne!” across the clip she shared with her 11.7 million IG followers. She added in her caption, “we getting to this discoloration next sweetie but the way my baby already looking out for me?

“Fixed my acne too 💅🏼,” commented SI Swimsuit model and mom of two Brooklyn Decker, while actress Vanessa Morgan piped in to say, “Facts. When I was pregnant had the best skin I’ve ever had. Not even one pimple till like 7 months post partum.”

Earlier this week, Palmer was honored at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City for her work in Jordan Peele’s Nope. She took home the award for Best Supporting Actress on Jan. 4 and wore a glamorous and sparkly Michael Kors dress to the event, which she showed off on Instagram.

