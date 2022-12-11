Kelsea Ballerini Leans into Her ‘Empowering’ Brand Collab and the Holiday Season

Kelsea Ballerini. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is a brand ambassador for lingerie and loungewear company Aerie, but her love for holiday wear and cozy clothing runs much deeper. The country music star recently opened up to People about her collaboration with the clothing brand, admitting that she and her mom go all out for the holidays with Christmas pajamas.

“I love that Aerie’s all about empowering us to be as we are and to embrace the realness,” Ballerini explained. “It was a really beautiful alignment to be able to partner with a brand that really just wants everyone to feel good in their skin.”

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

She loves the brand’s comfy clothes and they are a wardrobe staple. “When I get off the road, I am like, soft pants or bust," the two-time CMA winner said. “I really want to be cozy, and I want to have pants that let me eat all the Christmas cookies."

The 29-year-old has been performing for years, but she’s learning to be more vulnerable and real with her stage presence as well as her online content.

“Giving myself grace has been the biggest lesson I’ve learned,” Ballerini added about growing from mistakes and setbacks. “To be fully in that when I feel it, allows the days where I feel confident to feel much sweeter.”

The singer released her fourth studio album, Subject to Change, in September. Last month the first single off the record, “Heartfirst,” received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. Following the holiday season, the “half of my hometown” singer will venture into the European leg of her “Heartfirst” tour. After a busy fall, Ballerini is looking ahead to an even busier new year.

“I really don’t ever want to get comfortable,” she said. “I want to always be wondering how to be better at my craft and how to expand into things that make me uncomfortable, and just how to grow as a person.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!