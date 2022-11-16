Kris Jenner Finally Gets Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover

Kris Jenner. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Almost everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has graced the cover of Vogue at some point, except the woman who started it all herself. That changed this week as Vogue CS—the Czech/Slovak edition of the publication—shared its December 2022 “Leaders” issue featuring momager Kris Jenner.

The 67-year-old posed in soft loose black turtleneck paired with chunky earrings and bracelets for a series of black-and-white photos taken by the Morelli Brothers. Her first outfit included a long black coat, gloves and oversized rectangular sunglasses. Jenner channeled her inner Cruella de Vil with a power pose, sticking one palm out to the side and holding one up to her ear like a phone.

The most notable outfit in the package, however, was a funky octopus suit— one that Lizzo wore in her November Vanity Fair cover shoot—designed Bad Binch Tong Tong. Stylist Yael Quint and Creative Director Jan Králíček were involved in Jenner’s shoot as well.

“It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue,” she wrote and thanked the team, including editor in chief Andrea Behounkova.

Jenner’s glam featured her iconic short hair (by Lea Journo) styled in a fluffy chic manner and a bold reverse smoky eye (with more drama on the lower lash line as opposed to above) by Etienne Ortega.

Vogue CS posted a montage on their official IG account of a collection of old videos of Jenner—on red carpets, in interviews and on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—doing what she does best.

“The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder,” the magazine captioned the post with everyone’s favorite saying.

“If you do something that you love and you have this amazing energy behind it, it makes life so much better,” Jenner says in a voiceover. “It’s the best job in the world.”

Family members and fans alike flooded the comments to show their love and express how long-awaited Jenner’s cover-girl moment was.

“Hard to believe you are the mother of 6 ADULTS and a grandmother to 12,” someone wrote. “You are stunning!”

“Strong, independent and always impeccable,” another piped. “A beautiful woman.”

Kylie Jenner commented “wow wow 🔥” while Paris Hilton wrote “Gorgeous😍👸🏻🔥🔥.”

Jenner launched a master class this summer on personal branding and how to “stand out and stay on top, whether you’re selling or sharing.”

In the tutorial, she walks viewers through how she built the Kardashian-Jenner empire from the ground up and spills the “secret sauce” on how the family has remained at the top through multiple reality TV shows, businesses and scandals.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!