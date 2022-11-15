Lindsay Lohan Is Back in Hollywood and We’re Obsessed With Her Outfits

The ‘Falling For Christmas’ star is here to stay after almost a 10-year break from the industry.

Lindsay Lohan. James Devaney/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan knows that there is no better feeling than returning with a bang. The Mean Girls alum re-entered Hollywood after almost a decade-long break from acting and the industry with her latest role in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas.

Besides being the talk of the town now that she’s on everyone’s holiday movie watchlist, Lohan has also been slaying the outfit game. Between late-night talk show appearances to daytime TV press tours, The Parent Trap star has been serving major looks, on and off the red carpet.

Here’s a rundown of some of the new and noteworthy ones.

Lindsay Lohan visits ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ at CBS Broadcast Center. James Devaney/Getty Images

When Drew Barrymore invites you on her show, you must dress the part—and it involved two separate outfits for arrival and for on camera. Lohan wore stiletto pointed-toe pumps and a black button-down vest dress with a matching maxi skirt underneath.

Lindsay Lohan at 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' Patricia Schlein/Getty Images

Lohan channeled her inner Annie James from her iconic film The Parent Trap in a light blue asymmetrical dress and posh white heels. On her Nov. 10 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lohan recalled a moment while she was at the premiere of the 1998 film.

Then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner jokingly asked Lohan where her twin was.

“I was like, ‘I don’t have a twin. You should’ve paid me double,‘” Lohan, who was 12 at the time but as sassy as ever, said.

Lindsay Lohan departs ‘Good Morning America.' Gotham/Getty Images

Lohan looked incredible during her appearance on GMA to promote her new film on Nov. 8. She was also seen signing autographs in her colorful blazer pantsuit designed by Akris. The unique look was styled by Law Roach.

Lohan visited The Tonight Show on Nov. 10 ahead of the Falling for Christmas release. She spilled the tea on her summer wedding, what it’s been like to re-enter the public eye and told Jimmy Fallon that she’d be “down” for a Freaky Friday sequel. For the spot, she wore a red Versace leather midi dress featuring a subtle corset detail.

Of course, she had to look like the woman of the event at the premiere of Falling for Christmas. Lohan wore a sheer bedazzled floral Valentino gown and attended with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Watch the trailer here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!