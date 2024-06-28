Lindsay Lohan Shines Back in Spotlight, Teases ‘Much Freakier’ Freaky Friday 2
More than 20 years after she portrayed Anna Coleman in Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan is returning to her role in the film’s sequel, set for release in 2025. The 37-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to talk all about the project, which will see her long-awaited on-screen reunion with Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays her mother, Tess, in the film.
“It’s gonna be a really Freaky Friday,” Lohan teased of the forthcoming project. “Much freakier than you would expect.”
In the 2003 Disney film, Anna and Tess, a mother-daughter duo often at odds, swap bodies for the day—and in doing so, they learn to understand and appreciate one another a bit more.
“I can’t say much, but I am taking guitar lessons and I do have a daughter in the movie,” Lohan, who is a mom of one, added. The actress and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a boy named Luai last July. The Parent Trap star noted that she’s “so grateful” for every moment of motherhood she’s experienced within the last year or so.
Lohan also divulged that reuniting with Curtis, 65, for the film was nothing but a joy.
“They always say, you know, when you have a best friend or someone who you’re really close with, you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated,” she stated of the Halloween actress, whom she has remained in touch with over the years.