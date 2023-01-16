Liza Koshy Stuns in Backless Black Lace Dress and Visible Thong

The YouTuber did not come to play at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Liza Koshy arrives at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Trae Patton/Getty Images

Clearly 2023 is the year of visible underwear. Dua Lipa employed the tactic for her New Year’s Eve outfit and Hailey Bieber has already done it three times (or more, we’ve lost count)—yet it’s only the third week of the year. Now Liza Koshy is joining the trend with a bang.

The YouTuber slayed the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. She wore a lingerie-inspired sheer lace black dress by Morphew Atelier. The gown featured a back so low that the top of her black thong was visible.

“Now let’s hear it for the back of the dress,” the 26-year-old captioned a set of IG photos taken by photographer Maddie Cordoba. The look was styled by Katie Qian.

Koshy sported a sleek bun and spiky gelled bangs by hair stylist Castillo. Her glowy fresh makeup was done by Dominique Maggiore, who shared an up-close video of the glam on IG. For jewelry, Koshy wore a vintage Dior chunky black beaded choker and black teardrop earrings.

The Double Dare host shared another series of photos of her iconic outfit, describing the event as “otherworldly.” Fans and friends were quick to gush about how amazing Koshy’s entire look was.

“I audibly gasped,” piped in Joanna Hausman. “My husband freaked out AGAIN thinking I reading the world was ending on my phone. Liza please stop causing my marriage stress 🛑.”

“OKAYYYYYY 👏🔥,” wrote Sarah Pribis, while Alexis Zall said “so gorgggg”

“She did NOT come to play,” quipped The A List.

“Oooookay cheeky 😋,” chimed in Agustus Proodle, and Jenna Willis commented “Dat booooty 🙌❤️.”

Koshy hosted the Golden Globes red carpet live stream in partnership with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Twitter in 2018. This was her first year attending the event as a guest.

Koshy is set to star in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts alongside Pete Davidson and Peter Cullen.

