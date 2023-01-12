Lizzo Pairs a White String Bikini With Prada Moon Boots on Tropical Vacation

The Yitty founder made cold-weather shoes look hot on the beach.

Lizzo. Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Lizzo is clearly kicking off 2023 on a well-deserved beach vacation. After sharing a passionate speech on body standards on Instagram earlier this week, she posted a set of bikini photos on the social platform from her trip.

In the pics, the “2 Be Loved” singer wore a white string bikini, which she paired with white Prada moon boots. She accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses, a flower crown and large hoop earrings.

The 34-year-old singer modeled her look from various angles in the carousel post. The third and final snap showed the three-time Grammy Award winner running out of the frame, which she referenced in her caption: “Always running from a bee ✌🏾😄.”

Tons of the Yitty founder’s 13 million IG followers piped in to the comments section to talk about her unique swimwear vibe. Others praised Lizzo for her constant messaging of body positivity and self-acceptance.

“Like a sexy astronaut in those moon boots!!!” wrote one person, while another fan said, “YASSSSSS💅🏾💅🏾💕.”

“I’m 62 and cannot thank you enough for showing women how to love themselves. Your bravery is something I wish I had had... Thank you ❤️,” commented a follower, while someone else added, “That’s a natural body 😍.”

Lizzo showed off the same beachy look in a TikTok post, writing “Liberate yourself” in her caption.

Who knew winter gear was the perfect beachwear accompaniment? Kylie Jenner recently paired a black vinyl string bikini with fuzzy boots, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this unusual trend.

