Madison Beer Merges Cottagecore Style With Horror Movie Vibes in Tease for New Music Video
There’s no greater time for Madison Beer fans than when this pop princess starts releasing new music. Fans better get ready for all that’s on the way, as Beer took to her Instagram on Monday to tease the music video for her song “bad enough.”
As seen in the teaser, the visual leans into an unsettling vibe. At the start of the teaser, twins girls looked up in horror at something (or someone) mysterious before running away screaming. Flashes of various scenes, including one scene of Beer covered in blood while wearing cottagecore pieces and another featuring an axe, can be seen in the brief clip.
How all these scenes will tie together will be revealed soon enough. But for now, it can be said with some certainty that the music video for “bad enough” will be a blend of sweet and scary.
Fans will have more than enough content to anticipate this month, especially since Beer is slated to release her brand-new music video and the entirety of her new album, locket, on Friday, Jan. 16. The Grammy Award-nominated artist also let her day ones know what else they can expect to be on the way, as she released the tracklist for her album in late December.
Some interesting standouts include “angel wings” and “you’re still everything,” since they paint a dreamy picture of the story Beer may tell with her third studio album. However, with songs like “yes baby” and “make you mine” being lead singles, it’s also safe to suggest that darker, moodier tones have also been incorporated into this project.
And, of course, the ball certainly doesn't stop rolling there.
As the cherry on top, Beer also announced that she’s going on tour this year for locket. She posted a dazzling visual, as well as all her tour dates and locations, in today’s announcement.
As expected, her fans are extremely hyped about all that’s in store. Without a doubt, it’s a good year to be a Madison Beer stan.
“suddenly, life has meaning again,” one fan stated.
“IT’S HAPPENING HELLO,” another fan exclaimed.
“MY HEART JUST JUMPED INTO MY THROAT IM SO EXCITED,” one commenter wrote excitedly.
Tickets for her summer 2026 tour go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Until then, however, the world waits in anticipation for both “bad enough” and the full release of locket on Friday.