Maren Morris Shows Off Sculpted Abs in Zebra-Print String Bikini

Maren Morris. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Maren Morris is known for her fashion-forward outfits onstage, but the country music star changed things up a bit by sharing a bikini pic from Mexico with her social media followers.

The “Chasing After You” singer offered up a photo of herself to her 1.6 million Instagram followers clad in a zebra-print string bikini. The shot showcased her chiseled abs while she smirked into the camera lens. Morris looked fresh-faced with little-to-no makeup, and her short brown hair had a beachy wave to it.

Morris is in Mexico for both work and play. The performer is part of the lineup for Brandi Carlile’s “Girls Just Wanna” weekend, an all-inclusive concert vacation spanning four nights in the Caribbean oasis.

She captioned her Jan. 12 post, “a camera self-timer is a useful tool for a------- 👍🏼.”

Other snaps in the carousel included a dining table with a sunset and palm trees in the background, a perfume bottle and a peacock on lush greenery. The 32-year-old also shared a video clip of herself showing off the swimsuit in front of a backdrop of clear, blue water and palm tree fronds blowing in the breeze.

Carlile and former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari both commented three flame emojis on the post, while a fan piped in to say, “You’re beautiful, inside and out. Thank you for supporting LGBTQIA’s bb. 💖✨ you look stunning.”

“What’s your ab workout routine??” quipped another person.

The same day, the Grammy winner shared a separate IG post thanking Carlile for “facilitating this magical festival.”

