Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Toned Legs in Latest Instagram Photo

The ‘Laguna Beach’ star will release her third cookbook in April.

Kristin Cavallari. MEGA/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari is serving legs in her most recent Instagram post. The TV personality showed off her toned figure with a photo of herself walking up a set of stairs in Venice Beach, Calif. The Uncommon James founder wore white bikini bottoms and a matching crop top and posed with her hands on the wall beside her.

“Leaving it all behind me,” The Hills star captioned the Jan. 7 post.

Several fans and celebrity friends weighed in to the comments section to appreciate Cavallari’s fit body.

“Cake cake cake,” piped in Jack Ketsoyan, while Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga quipped, “There she is! 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Nice textured wall guys. nice 🤙🏼,” joked hairstylist Justin Anderson. “Yo, someone give me her workout routine😐,” a fan added.

Cavallari takes pride in her ability to multitask—with three kids and 5 a.m. workouts on weekdays, she knows it’s “all about balance.”

“I had healthy eating and being active as a good foundation, but like most teens, I ate fast food and other crap when I would leave the house,” she explained in an interview with Glamour. “It wasn’t until I became pregnant with my first son Camden that I really changed my lifestyle. I decided to eat real, whole food but to enjoy it and give into cravings as long as the cravings weren’t heavily processed. It was the freest relationship I ever had with food. I also felt great and didn’t gain a ton of weight—to me, that meant something. After I had Cam, I maintained that way of eating and felt great, my skin cleared up and I never really had to diet.”

Cavallari’s newest cookbook, Truly Simple, is available for pre-order and will begin shipping in April.

