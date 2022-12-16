Margot Robbie Rocks Vintage Black and White Swimsuit in ‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. MEGA/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film dropped a teaser trailer today, and it features a larger than life plastic doll, played by Margot Robbie, wearing vintage Barbie’s classic black-and-white striped swimsuit.

The trailer begins with a voiceover, saying, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been... dolls.”

It then shows a group of little girls playing with regular-sized dolls, until Barbie comes along and towers over them, causing the children to smash and destroy their inferior toys.

Robbie, as Barbie, wears the aforementioned classic Barbie swimsuit, accessorized with the traditional white cat eye sunglasses and a bold red lip.

Since it was published on YouTube by Warner Bros. Pictures this morning, the video has accrued more than 915,000 views.

While the trailer then provides a quick glimpse of Ryan Gosling as Ken and a few other snippets of scenes, viewers are not privy to seeing much of a storyline or plot in evidence at this point.

In a June 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie shared that prepping for the role came with “a lot of baggage” and “nostalgic connections.”

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’” she said.

Robbie also reported being “mortified” when images of herself and Gosling in neon Barbie and Ken costumes from the film were leaked online in June. SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski then hilariously recreated the look for Halloween this year.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023, and also stars Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Issa Rae.

