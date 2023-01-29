Marquita Pring Takes in Brooklyn Nets Game Courtside

Marquita Pring. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It’s clear Marquita Pring loves basketball. The three-time SI Swimsuit model shared an Instagram video on Jan. 27 of herself at a recent Brooklyn Nets game.

The clip, set to “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G., showed the model as she walked to her seats and struck a pose on the court. In one quick snippet, Pring stuck her tongue out for the camera. She wore a cropped, neutral-colored top paired with camo cargo pants and boots for a casual look.

“PURE. JOY. because I ❤️ basketball!!” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Thank you @brooklynnets @barclayscenter 🙏🏽🙌🏽✨.”

“Qui!!!! Miss playing basketball with you,” a friend commented, to which Pring replied, “I miss it so MUCH!! And I miss you 😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Quita: our arch nemesis in varsity high school bball 🏀 cuz you were so damn good lol… I miss ballin!!!!! 💛🧡 Look at you now!” wrote another person, while one fan added, “Love seeing that smile 🙌🔥.”

Pring, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020 and posed for the magazine three years in a row, wrote an essay for Redbook in 2017 in which she shared she was “always interested in sports.”

“But it wasn’t until I found basketball that I began to feel confident and comfortable in my body. I felt proud to be the tallest girl on the court. My arms were long and helped me dominate on defense,” she wrote. “My legs were strong and allowed me to jump higher and run faster. My size and strength were major assets as I defended the ball from opponents. Through playing this sport, I realized how powerful and strong I was, how my body allowed me to be great at something.”

She added that she found the confidence to begin modeling at age 15 from the self-assured attitude she developed on the court.

“Basketball gave me a fierce sense of self,” she said.

