Model Alexis Ren Puts Rebellious Twist on Classic Disney Costume

Come to think of it, this character always has been quite sassy.

Alexis Ren attends a Cosmopolitan celebration in West Hollywood. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alexis Ren channeled her inner sassy fairy this Halloween. Is there anyone more fitting to dress up as Tinkerbell? I think not.

The SI Swimsuit model looked gorgeous and exactly like the animated character, with a bit of edge. Ren posted a carousel on Instagram of photos of herself in a mini sparkly green dress (with a botched hem, of course), white wings, a bedazzled green choker and Tinkerbell’s signature blonde updo. Ren kept her glam shimmery and effortless with a dash of green eyeshadow.

“pov: tinkerbell is tired of peters shit,” she captioned the post.

The first photo features Ren squatting on the floor and gives fans a peek of her flawless side profile with a cigarette in hand. In the third photo, she’s standing tall and showing off her long legs and gorgeous sparkly green stilettos next to a bottle of beer. In the final photo of the post, she sits in front of three older men, also smoking, behind a backgammon table.

This Tinkerbell is all in.

The 25-year-old was photographed by Bonnie Nichoalds, and her makeup was done by Karla Bonilla and Nova Kaplan, who captioned her post “Tink’s rebellious phase 🧚✨.”

The Santa Monica native recently made her big-screen debut on Sept. 23 in a mystery mob film called The Enforcer, alongside Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth. She plays Lexus, a young girl girl who gets involved in a dangerous scene and has a love story of her own.

“I felt very connected to her,” Ren said of her character. “We’re very similar. She has a really open heart. She’s grounded, she has a good head on her shoulders. She came from different life events (and) kind of went down like a darker path because she didn’t have people there to support her. I really dove into that story and how I would feel being placed in that situation.”