Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Tie the Knot in Elegant Rhode Island Ceremony
Congratulations to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey! The pair tied the knot in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, on Saturday, June 29. The model and former Miss Universe opted for a stunning long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana gown with an intricate veil, while the San Francisco 49ers running back wore a sleek black tux.
“I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” Culpo told Vogue of her wedding gown. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”
Culpo and Vogue Weddings shared a trio of stunning photographs of the bride in her dress on Instagram on Saturday. In the first, the 32-year-old model posed with her hands clasped underneath her veil. She was also captured in a stunning profile snap, while the final image showed off the train of Culpo’s gown, along with her 16-foot veil.
“Olivia.. this is … EVERYTHING🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” Sofia Richie Grainge gushed in the comments.
“Congratulations beautiful 🤍🤍🤍 so regal,” Melissa Wood-Tepperberg added.
“The epitome of elegance!!! Love you and your love ✨🥹,” Kristen Louelle applauded.
“Still not over it,” friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader wrote.
Culpo, a Rhode Island native, and McCaffrey, who hails from Colorado, started dating in 2019. They got engaged in April of 2023, and though they kept their wedding date under wraps, began teasing their nuptials leading up to Saturday’s ceremony on social media. Culpo shared their luxurious travels to Rhode Island, and the pair offered up a few sweet black-and-white pics while securing their marriage license.