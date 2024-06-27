Wedding Bells Ring: Christian McCaffrey Shares Sweet Film Pics With Fiancé Olivia Culpo
Wedding bells are ringing and Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are one step closer to being husband and wife. The supermodel, who starred on the cover of the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, and the NFL running back got engaged last April when he popped the question while on a romantic getaway.
McCaffrey, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, shared the cutest wedding update on June 26, an Instagram series of stunning, black-and-white film photos taken as he and the 32-year-old secured their marriage license. The former Miss Universe served major chic old-school vibes in a sophisticated cinched collared, cap sleeve top with buttons down the front, paired with a flowy, pleated mini skirt and a dainty face-covering netted veil and cap.
The Colorado native looked dapper in a beige double-breasted suit, and the two, who have been dating since 2019, were photographed from behind holding hands in the cover snap.
“🤍,” he captioned the carousel with a simple and classy white heart.
“I’m crying 😭😭😭😭,” Kristen Louelle commented.
“These photos 🤍,” Melissa Wood-Tepperberg wrote.
“Wife!!” Brooks Nader exclaimed.
“The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Let the royal wedding begin!!” fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk chimed.
“Telling my kids this is the president and First Lady,” Max Fleetwood joked.
Culpo, who was born and raised in Rhode Island, shared a cute teaser snap on June 24 showing her and McCaffrey (and their dog Oliver Sprinkles) getting off their private plane with a “Mr. and Mrs.” sign behind them.
“Let it begin 👰🏻♀️🤍🥹,” she cheekily captioned the post, indicating that wedding festivities were officially underway.