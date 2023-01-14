Olivia Culpo Will Cohost Miss Universe 2023 As the Pageant Shifts from Fox to Roku

Olivia Culpo. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Step aside Steve Harvey, there’s a new (co)host in town.. SI Swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is set to MC the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant on Saturday, Jan. 14. She will be joined by The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

The news comes with the shift of the show from Fox to Roku. Harvey hosted the ceremonies for five years. With the Miss Universe Organization’s change in leadership and new fully female-run operation came some big changes, including a network switch.

“This organization had such an impact on my life and I’m so thankful for the

experiences I had with my Miss Universe family,” Culpo said in an interview with Variety. “I have so much respect for the continuous evolution of the Miss Universe Organization, including the new female ownership for the first time in the company’s history.”

Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Tank and the Bangas and Yolanda Adams are all set to perform at the New Orleans event.

Culpo shared a hilarious Instagram video teasing her upcoming hosting role.

“On my way to get Red Bull to host miss Universe because user26263747482 said I need more energy this year,” read the screen. A tiny floating Culpo head smiled, posed and blew a kiss to the camera against a backdrop of a boat in the ocean.

“Been practicing screaming all week and not squinting when I read !!!!!! See you next week @missuniverse I can’t wait ❤️🥳,” Culpo captioned her post.

Last October, Thailand-based company JKN Global Group bought the MUO and CEO Anne Jakrajutatip took over as the first female Miss Universe Organization owner.

Jakrajutatip then tapped former chief content officer of Refinery29, Amy Emmerich, to be the new CEO and work with longtime president Paula Shugart.

“With Culpo as a successful former titleholder and Jeannie’s work in redefining what it means to be a working mother, both women are true examples of the momentum the Miss Universe Organization is building,” said Emmerich.

Shugart added, “From our two multihyphenate female hosts to our female producer and new female ownership, this year’s show will truly be a celebration of women created by women.”

Watch the competition live on Roku at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 14.

