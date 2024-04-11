Olivia Dunne’s Reaction to Reuniting With Her Long Distance Boyfriend Is Totally Relatable
Olivia Dunne is beyond excited to see her long distance boyfriend, and she’s not afraid to let the whole world know it (or at least her 7.9 million TikTok followers). The LSU gymnast, who is wrapping up her senior year and final NCAA competition season as a Tiger, revealed just how she feels about her upcoming reunion with her beau, MLB Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut last year, and Portugal for her feature in the 60th anniversary magazine, danced to the signature “Murder on the Dancefloor” song from viral thriller film Saltburn, starring Jacob Elordi. The New Jersey native moved and grooved around her house, wearing casual gray sweatpants and a black tank top, both from Vuori, an activewear brand for which she is an ambassador. Dunne perfectly lip-synced every word to the to the upbeat track by Sophie Ellis-Bextor as she spun from room to room in a dramatic fashion.
“counting down the seconds😁 #boyfriend #longdistance #relationship #baseball,” the 21-year-old captioned the April 9 video.
Skenes, 21, and The Livvy Fund creator were first romantically linked when Dunne was spotted wearing the California native’s jersey at the College World Series last June. Since then, the two have confirmed the relationship with several adorable posts on Instagram and TikTok, and have even briefly mentioned each other in interviews.
Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team won the Southeastern Conference and are headed to the NCAA Championship Semifinals on April 18.