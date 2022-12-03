Olivia Ponton Stuns in Campaign for Emily Ratajkowski’s Bikini Brand

Olivia Ponton. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton looked like a beach goddess in her latest Instagram post. The TikTok influencer shared a series of snaps from her photoshoot for Inamorata Woman, Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line.

In the first photo, Ponton sported a stringy wrap bikini in a baby pink shade. In the second snap, shot from the back, the 20-year-old wore a teal bikini set featuring barely-there bottoms and a halter top. In the final photo, Ponton is seen in a tube top one piece swimsuit with a red, white and orange swirled design and a midriff-revealing cutout.

Ratajkowski chimed in to the comments and left a heart eye emoji.

Ponton’s friend and fellow TikTok star Lily Chee wrote, “dream girl 🦶,” while LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne piped in, “lovely libby,” and singer Leah Kate quipped “DEAD UR SO HOT.”

Ratajkowski, who was recently rumored to be dating SNL alum Pete Davidson, started the swimwear brand in November 2017.

“Inspired by the Southern California beach town she grew up in, model, actress, feminist, and designer Emily Ratajkowski brings you INAMORATA WOMAN,” reads the website. “A collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city.”

Ratajkowski said her goal was to bring a laid-back, beach-y attitude to a major bustling and intense city like New York.

“We were more worried about having different styles to wear throughout the summer than we were aware of how naked we were,” she said about life in Los Angeles, when she would hang out in a swimsuit for more than 12 hours a day. “It’s about applying that same attitude to our lifestyles when we’re in New York. I think the Inamorata woman is the woman who will wear a bra top out to walk her dog and not even think about it. She is confident and doesn’t care what anyone thinks. It’s not about the body—it’s about the confidence, it’s about self-love. These are pieces that are for you. Listen, if you never wear your underwear around anyone else, it doesn’t matter. It’s about how it makes you feel.”

