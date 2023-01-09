Check Out Paige Spiranac’s Game-Day Outfits for the College Football Playoff Final

Paige Spiranac. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac doesn’t just keep up with golf, she also follows football (and basketball and baseball) at both the professional and collegiate levels. The golf influencer shared her game-day outfit picks ahead of the College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and defending champion Georgia.

Spiranac made it clear she is rooting for the Horned Frogs in the game, which takes place on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU to upset Georgia🐸 Who do you have winning,” the model captioned her Jan. 8 post.

If TCU takes home the title tonight, it will be the program’s first national championship since 1938. Last year the Bulldogs defeated Alabama for the title.

Spiranac started the video wearing a white pleated skirt and bralette with the Horned Frogs logo on it, then transitioned in to a TCU-emblazoned underboob-baring tank top, denim blue shorts and a cowboy hat. The 29-year-old then switched into some Georgia gear, sporting a red plunge-neckline halter tank top with the school’s logo and black leather pants.

Spiranac spun around and appeared in a maize and blue Michigan bandeau, with a confused face—a satirical nod to the highly ranked Wolverines team that lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. She then put Georgia gear back on—a bright red tennis skirt and white bralette.

“TCU or UGA,” read the on-screen text.

In a video posted on Twitter on Jan. 4, Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive said she is predicting a win for TCU this year.

“My 2023 sports predictions,” she captioned the tweet. “What do you think?”

In more fashion-related content, last November the Purdue alum shared a video featuring a bunch of cute golf girl outfits for her 3.7 million IG followers

