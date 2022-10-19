Paige Spiranac Shows Off Impressive Sports Knowledge in Latest Video

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is back to school her followers even further about basic sports betting terms “because we are not as smart as we think we are.” The golf influencer initially started educating the masses last week after trolls thought she made a mistake about the word “football sharp”—hint, she didn’t—so she has returned with a second lesson where she goes over some additional terms like “back door cover”, “mush” and “the juice.”

The 29-year-old SI Swim model started the session by discussing that a dollar means a hundred-dollar bet while a dime is a thousand.

“A ‘back door cover’ is when a team scores points at the end of the game to cover the spread unexpectedly” she explains. “A ‘lock’ is a guaranteed win in the eyes of the person who made the bet. ‘Even money’ is when the odds are set at 50/50. You put up one dollar, you get a dollar.”

With a smile on her face as if grinning to the naysayers, the Playing a Round podcast host, who is an ambassador for PointsBet Sportsbook, continued: “A ‘mush’ is a person or gambler who is considered bad luck. ‘The vig’ or often called ‘the juice’ is the commission the bookie or bookmaker takes. Standard is ten percent. ‘A square’ is a casual gambler.”

Anyone who doubts the knowledge that Spiranac has to dish out should immediately reconsider as she is never one to shy away from confrontation, especially when it’s involving her beauty and brains. In an Oct. 6 YouTube post, she opened up about recent body shaming she has received and how it has become worse than ever.

“I recently posted a swing video from behind. And you could see a bit of cellulite, which is totally natural and normal,” she said. “But on social media, sometimes it’s not because there’s this expectation to look a certain way. And you feel a pressure to be perfect. I didn’t use a smoothing filter, nothing. I just kind of let my body be as it is. I feel that I am happy and I’m healthy and I look fine. Because I have a little bit of cellulite, it shouldn’t warrant these types of comments.”