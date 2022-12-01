Paris Hilton Shares Magical Photos From Her Vacation in the Maldives

The influencer and her husband celebrated their one-year anniversary with a trip to paradise.

Paris Hilton. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Paris Hilton is living the dream. The TV personality shared an Instagram carousel of her trip to the Maldives, complete with images of her sunbathing, jet skiing, taking in sunsets, kissing husband Carter Reum and swinging on the beach.

“Had the most magical time in Paradise at the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland @WaldorfAstoriaMaldive," Hilton captioned the Nov. 30 post. "🌅 Literally one of the most beautiful places in the world! 🌍 My fave new vacation spot!😍 #Sliving 🌞👙🌈🏝 What is your favorite tropical place to travel to? 🤔”

Hilton posed in a neon green one-piece suit with a stringy deep-V neckline as she stood on a large swing set docked on the shore. In another photo, the 41-year-old wore an orange and white rash guard with a bright blue skirt as she sat on a jet ski in the middle of the water.

The fifth pic of the series featured Hilton and Reum sharing a kiss while sitting in the sand. The venture capitalist carried Hilton bridal style in another snap, in which she wore a floral navy blue and orange bucket hat. The lovebirds got married in November 2021 after having dated for two years.

The 11:11 Media founder tagged fashion designer Lily Pulitzer and men’s swimwear company Orlebar Brown in all her photos.

The Simple Life star shared another post from her trip on Nov. 26. She stood in the middle of the water, wearing a red one-piece swimsuit with ruffled cap sleeves and a tie in the middle. She paired the outfit, designed by Melissa Odabash, with white heart-shaped sunglasses and her wet hair was slicked into a low bun.

“I’ve been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places,” Hilton wrote. “But I’ve never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth!😍🏝 So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream!🤩 I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary.”