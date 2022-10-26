Rihanna and ‘Black Panther’ Fans Are Overjoyed With Latest News

Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna forever! It seems we will be getting new music from the 34-year-old singer sooner rather than later in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie soundtrack. The official accounts for both Marvel Studios and the film franchise posted a teaser on Tuesday night. “👀 #WakandaForever," it said while showing the film’s title. In the final moments of the clip, an “R” in “Forever” comes to the front of the screen, dropping a major clue toward Riri followed by this coming Friday’s date, “10.28.22.”

In October 2020, she told the Associated Press that, for her next project, she “wants to have fun” and wants to do something that “makes me happy” instead of sticking to a specific genre. Regardless of the type of song coming our way, fans have been (im)patiently waiting for new music since her last album, Anti, in 2016.

With 2022 now in its final quarter, it’s already been a pretty epic year for the Fenty Beauty founder. Her son with A$AP Rocky was born in May and she was announced as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime headliner. In September, the Grammy winner confirmed the performance on Instagram by posting an image of herself holding a football, which also had fans thinking new music isn’t far behind.

Good things come to those who wait, and just like the Rihanna Navy, this is a moment for Marvel loyalists as well since this is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Cast member Lupita Nyong’o opened up about the final script, which had to be rewritten after lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s death in August 2020. “[Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole] created something that could honor that and carry the story forward,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “By the end, I was weeping.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out on Nov. 11.