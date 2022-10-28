Rihanna Joins ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast at First Red Carpet Since Baby

First a new song, and now, the Fenty Beauty founder is back in front of the cameras.

Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A day after announcing her return to music with the single “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Rihanna made her return to the red carpet at the Marvel Studio’s film premiere. The Oct. 26 outing in Los Angeles was her first since she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May, and the duo did not disappoint with their looks along with the other stars of the film including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan.

The Fenty Beauty founder turned up in a light olive-green, sequined Rick Owens gown that had blue detailing and a futuristic draping, beige, leather gloves and Giuseppe Zanotti heels while her partner wore a suit in the same hue. The “Fashion Killa” rapper’s pants had an element of drama of its own with a train as well.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For her mama’s night out, her longtime makeup artist and Fenty Beauty Global makeup artist Priscilla Ono prepped her skin with Fenty Skin products and then glammed her up using the line’s assortment of colors. “We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress,” she told Billboard.

Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Savage x Fenty designer, whose next show will be on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, wasn’t the only one turning heads on the purple carpet. Nyong’o was a vision in a white, one-shouldered cut-out gown from Balmain, and Wright commemorated the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer after starring in the first Black Panther, by wearing an Alexander McQueen suit with jeweled details on the shoulders similar to his premiere look in 2018.

Letitia Wright on the red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard revealed under her purple velvet cape a full look done in body paint that also included an illustration of Boseman’s face on her back. Director and co-writer of both films, Ryan Coogler, made just as an impact with his tribute but kept it much more minimal with a photo of Boseman on a pendant.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard on the red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Other stars who showed off their own sense of style were Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Michaela Cole, Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluyaa. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11, and Riri’s first of two singles for the film comes out Oct. 28.