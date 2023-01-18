Sailor Brinkley-Cook Models Beaded White Bikini in Parrot Cay

The model is vacationing in Turks and Caicos at her family’s island estate home.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is living her best life in Parrot Cay. The SI Swimsuit model posed on the beaches of the island in Turks and Caicos and showed off her white bikini set from Fisch. The 24-year-old wore the matching Dinzey Pearl Crinkle White ($125) top and Chanzy Pearl Crinkle White ($125) bottoms featuring red beads on the string ties.

“@fisch.swim @itsfurtun at home in parrot cay 🌺,” she captioned the Jan. 16 post and tagged photographer Stéphanie Furtun.

Brinkley-Cook sprawled out in the sand with her blonde locks surrounding her head in the first photo in the carousel post. She wore a bright pink flower in her hair and gold hoop earrings.

She sported a natural makeup look and a peachy, nude lip.

Brinkley-Cook posed in front of a green hedge in the next photo and in the third snap, she showed off her toned stomach in a shot of her laying on the shore. The fifth photo was a full-body pic of Brinkley-Cook with one leg up. A large seashell was placed next to her.

Fans chimed in to the comments in support of the incredible photo shoot.

“My starfish ❤️,” someone piped in, while another wrote, “ur so stunning.”

“Actual goddess,” one fan gushed. “Wow. I’m dead. ❤️❤️”

“IG winning pic of the week,” another quipped.

Brinkley-Cook’s mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley, owns an estate called the Lucky House in Parrot Cay. The family has been vacationing there for the past few weeks.

According to the property’s Instagram account, the home is “a seaside villa located on the sunset facing shore of @comoparrotcay in the Turks & Caicos Islands owned by @christiebrinkley & family.”

The three-bedroom beachfront estate features “whitewashed interiors” and “an extensive collection of ornaments and traditional wooden art pieces decorate the space.” The master pavilion is a detached wing that is just footsteps from the beach.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!