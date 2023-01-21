Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shows Off Fit Figure in Sea Green One-Piece Swimsuit

Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has been spending some time at her family home in Turks and Caicos recently, and the SI Swimsuit model has been sharing some sun-filled adventures in the form of swimwear pics on Instagram

Brinkley-Cook’s Jan. 19 post showed the 24-year-old model as she posed with a palm tree in a cheeky, sea green Tropic Of C one-piece swimsuit. Other snaps in the carousel included the model on the sand, along with a few more palm tree pics from different angles with a blue sky behind her. She credited the beachside photo shoot to photographer Stéphanie Furtun.

While Brinkley-Cook’s exact swimsuit isn’t available on the Tropic Of C website, one-pieces in a similar style can be found here.

Plenty of Brinkley-Cook’s 193,000 IG followers chimed in to the comments section to call her “gorgeous,” while several others mentioned the striking resemblance to a fellow SI Swimsuit model.

“Spitting image of your mom 🔥❤️🔥,” commented one fan, referring to Brinkley-Cook’s supermodel mother, three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Christie Brinkley. “Beautiful in your own right but still channeling mom ❤️,” piped in another person.

The mother-daughter duo have been vacationing in Parrot Cay this month, where Brinkley owns a luxury resort home. She’s also been sharing snaps from the family vacay—check out one of Brinkley’s Barbie-inspired swimwear looks here.

