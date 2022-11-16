SI Swimsuit Launches First Best of Awards

SI Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the go-to for fashion, swimwear, travel and women’s lifestyle advice. It only makes sense that the franchise would launch a Best of Awards program. Brands across a number of select categories can now submit for the chance to have their products and places featured by our roster of cover models, expert makeup artists, hairstylists and editors.

Winners will be announced in spring of 2023 with the annual SI Swimsuit magazine release, as well as on social media channels. The categories are as follows:

Swimwear

SI Swimsuit knows best. A variety of swimsuits from bikinis to one pieces will be featured for their design, quality, value and popularity.

Apparel and Accessories

No beach day is complete without apparel and accessories to complement a swimsuit. This category will recognize brands creating fun and chic products including sunglasses, cover-ups, beach bags, chairs, hats, sandals, towels and jewelry.

Health and Wellness

From premium activewear to fitness essentials, this category will highlight what you need to keep you beach ready and feeling your best all year long.

Beauty

SI Swimsuit will honor the beauty products that help anyone—from models on a shoot to people having a picnic—look their best all day long. This category will features the best topical products for skin and hair, and, of course, the most important: sunscreen

Travel

The SI Swim team is constantly traveling for epic shoots in unique places around the world. By now, they have figured out what is essential and what is a luxury. This category celebrates the best luggage for any and every trip, as well as the best places to stay upon arrival in a tropical paradise.

Click here to apply to the SI Swimsuit Best of Awards. Please review our Terms and Conditions and FAQs.

