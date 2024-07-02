Suki Waterhouse Describes Early Motherhood With One Simple Word
Singer-actress Suki Waterhouse welcomed a daughter with her partner, actor Robert Pattinson, in March. And just a few short months later, the 32-year-old’s baby girl made her public debut on the cover of British Vogue alongside her mama.
In an accompanying feature story, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress opened up about gearing up for baby (by reading lots of books) and her choice to get back to work quickly (she performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival just weeks after giving birth).
When asked to describe motherhood thus far, Waterhouse replied “Shocking. Shocking in every way,” referring to the fact that she was up every two hours to breastfeed immediately after giving birth. She further quipped: “I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up. I was like, ‘Excuse me? Is this what this entails?’”
The actress also gushed about what a great father the Twilight actor is, and noted “he’s been very calm” and is “the dad I could have hoped for.”
Waterhouse shared a few selections from the photo shoot on Instagram on Tuesday, along with the precious cover image of the publication’s August issue in which she cradled her daughter to her chest.
“what an honor to be on the cover of @britishvogue with the most perfect girl in the world 💕,” the “Good Looking” singer wrote in her caption. “its soooo a summer of the biggest and best love!!”
“the most beautiful and precious cover 💖🥹🫶🏻,” one of Waterhouse’s 4.2 million followers declared.
“Mothering (literally and figuratively),” someone else quipped.