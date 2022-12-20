Carol Alt. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit legend Carol Alt shared her views on aging in a recent TikTok, and we’re totally on board with her outlook. The 62-year-old, who graced the cover of the 1982 SI Swimsuit Issue just a year after her debut in the magazine, posted a video last week claiming 60 is the new 40.

In the video, Alt is seen curled up on a window-ledge seat wearing a white top and snakeskin-printed leggings. She starts off her video by saying, “You know you’re getting old when somebody says, ‘Wow, you look 40!’ and you’re happy.”

In the caption of her post she wrote, “Who knew 60 could be the new 40?”

Alt went on to say when she was 20, 30 and even 35, looking 40 wasn’t a compliment. “Now, at 62, somebody says, ‘You look 40’ and you’re very happy,” she exclaimed.

“I think it’s [all] about being healthy, and being healthy is reflected in how you look … the more healthy food you eat, the better you look, the better you feel and it’s all reflected in your face,” she said.

Her fans and followers responded in the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I agree! I love when people say I look 40! 😂🥰,” said one follower, while another person commented, “You’re a beautiful soul 🥰.”

Earlier this month, Alt gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her hair and makeup prep for a birthday event.

Fans praised the supermodel in the comments section, calling her “authentically beautiful” and a “natural beauty, inside and out.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!