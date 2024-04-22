Sydney Sweeney and Her Team Have a Pointed Message After Female Producer Doubts the Star’s Acting Skills
Hollywood producer Carol Baum had some negative words about Sydney Sweeney and her acting abilities ... and the actress, fans and the movie star’s colleagues are not happy about it
Baum, who teaches a class at the University of Southern California, spoke with her class about the 26-year-old and expressed her confusion on why everyone thinks she’s so “hot.” According to the producer, the Anyone But You star is “not pretty [and] can’t act” and the box office hit rom-com also featuring Glen Powell was simply “unwatchable.”
“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the Washington native’s team responded, showing that the actress is unafraid to clap back, as always. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.
Sweeney who is also known for her role in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, has had a stacked blockbuster roster this year. The Armani beauty and Laneige skincare ambassador also appeared alongside Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, and is the lead role in horror-mystery film Immaculate, released last month.
The director of the latter, Teddy Schwarzman, came to Sweeney’s defense.
“As a producer of Immaculate, I’ll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I’ve worked with, but also incredibly smart, kind and humble,” he wrote. “I’m not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen.”