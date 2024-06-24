Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams Surprise Wembley Stadium With Performance of New Duet ‘Us’
Taylor Swift brought out a special guest for the surprise song at London’s third night of “The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Gracie Abrams, who just released her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, performed their new song “Us” live for the first time ever on June 23.
“If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points ’cause it’s only been out for like two days,” Swift began in her intro, and naturally, the crowd went wild. “It’s my friend Gracie’s.” The song is featured on the artist’s new record, which dropped on Friday, June 21. The two wrote the song together, spontaneously, at Swift’s apartment. It was the “best night ever,” Abrams gushed in an interview with Glamour.
“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you,” the “Close to You” singer wrote on Instagram the day the album launched. “Us” was the only song on the project that hadn’t been pre-released, and it certainly was worth the wait.
However, that wasn’t the only major moment to come out of last night’s concert. Swift’s boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, joined her on stage for the introductory performance before her The Tortured Poets Department hit “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end replaced one of her dancers and carried her to a couch for a dramatic performance.