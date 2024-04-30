Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Patrick Mahomes's Charity Gala Together, Auction ‘The Eras Tour’ Tickets
Not only did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make an appearance together at Patrick Mahomes’s Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas over the weekend, but they shook up the auction portion of the evening with a surprise gift.
The pair attended in support of the Mahomies Foundation, which donates to and supports charitable organizations that help improve children’s lives. While there, Swift and Kelce decided to make a generous donation in support of the cause. The Chiefs tight end stepped up on stage during the auction to announce that he and his “significant other” had decided to add an auction item that wasn’t previously listed.
“Has everybody heard of ‘The Eras Tour’?” he joked in a TikTok that was posted to the platform following the event. He proceeded to offer four tickets to one of three shows on the U.S. leg of the tour. “Does that fire anybody up right now?” Kelce continued to the sound of cheering.
The surprise item was met, of course, with a lot of enthusiasm from the guests. According to the auctioneer for the evening, Harry Santa-Olalla, the four tickets raised $80,000 for the Mahomies Foundation. “Shoutout to my auction assistant @killatrav,” he wrote on Instagram. "It was a truly special night supporting @15andmahomies which improves the lives of children in need of health & wellness resources.”
Swift, who is about to embark on the four-month long European stint of her tour, will continue the North American leg of her worldwide tour starting in November.