The Best Looks From Heidi Klum’s Halloween Bash

When the queen of Halloween invites you to the event of the year, you must dress the part.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Heidi Klum’s highly-anticipated annual Halloween Bash is back after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

The queen of Halloween herself obviously takes the prize for best costume with her elaborate worm outfit. But other celebs also dressed to impress.

“I don’t want to let my Halloween fans down, or myself. Because it’s an internal challenge with myself every year to come up with something amazing, something unexpected,” Klum told ET Online before the big reveal. “I feel like I’ve achieved that this year, now I just really hope it works. There’s never really a trial. There’s no dress rehearsal, so, when I do it that day—it’s either it works or it doesn’t work, so I hope it works.”

In 2018, Klum told The Hollywood Reporter that her “love for Halloween” and dedication to her costumes is almost contagious.

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow,” she said. “And it’s worked because, over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes.”

Here’s a rundown of some notable costumes.

But first, Heidi. Have you ever seen a better looking worm? Klum definitely outdid herself this year and the costume made entirely out of prosthetics took months of planning and work by Mike Marino, who Klum has enlisted for costumes in the past.

Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Maye Musk

The SI Swimsuit cover star dressed as Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians.

Maye Musk at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Gotham/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton

Margot Robbie characters seem to be on a roll this year. First Camille Kostek dressed as Robbie in Barbie, then Natalie Noel dressed as Robbie in Wolf of Wall Street and now Ponton is Robbie’s character Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Olivia Ponton at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Julia Fox

The Italian-American actress and model dressed as a wild thing from the children’s book-turned-movie Where the Wild Things Are.

Julia Fox at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Brooks Nader

The SI Swimsuit model went as Julia Roberts’ character from Pretty Woman. She and her husband, Billy Haire were Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis.

Brooks Nader at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Leni Klum

Following in her mother’s footsteps, the 18-year-old model slayed the red carpet in a classic Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman costume. This year was her first time attending the Halloween bash.

Leni Klum at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jeremy Scott and Gigi Goode

The fashion designer and drag queen got super creative and dressed as Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on their show, Making The Cut.

Jeremy Scott and Gigi Goode at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Nikita Dragun

The YouTuber dressed as (a much more risqué version of) Starfire from Teen Titans.

Nikita Dragun at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Devin Way

The Queer As Folk actor painted himself completely blue and showed up as the genie from Aladdin. A tried and true costume!