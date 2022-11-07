Watch: SI Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader and Her Sisters Go Viral After LSU’s Huge Win Over Alabama

The four girls grew up in Baton Rouge and now live in New York City.

Brooks Nader attends CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party at Joia Beach Club. John Parra/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and her sisters went crazy in Baton Rouge Saturday night while attending the Alabama-LSU game. Tigers fans celebrated the close 32–31 win and Nader and her sisters, all Louisiana natives, were right there on the field cheering with the masses.

The family shared some photos and videos of the exciting moments that went viral.

“About last night!!! #nadersisters #lsu,” the sisters wrote on their joint Instagram account. The video featured the four girls walking into the stadium and another clip of them celebrating the win on the field, all to the sound of Garth Brooks’s “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

“I spent last night in the arms of a girl in Louisiana,” the country star sings. “And though I’m out on the highway / My thoughts are still with her / Such a strange combination of a woman and a child / Strange situation stoppin’ every hundred miles.”

Brooks posted a few stories on her Instagram story while at the Nov. 5 game, captioning one with “Forever LSU.”

She reps LSU’s colors, even while miles away in New York City, where all four sisters now live. This summer the model wore a two-piece purple cropped jacket and skirt set with her hair sleeked back into a ponytail. “Almost @lsufootball season baby 💜 💛 🏈,” she captioned the Aug. 23 post.

Brooks, Grace, Sarah and Mary grew up going to Tiger Stadium to watch games with their parents.

This particular win was a huge deal for LSU as the school currently sits at the top of the the SEC West division with a 5–1 record. With only two conference games left, against Arkansas and Texas A&M, the Tigers could be looking at a spot in the SEC Championship Game in December.

