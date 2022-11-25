We’re Obsessed With Behati Prinsloo’s Steamy Instagram Maternity Photos

The supermodel is expecting her third child with partner Adam Levine.

Behati Prinsloo at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a series of steamy maternity photos on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump yesterday, and we can’t get enough.

Prinsloo is currently expecting her third child with husband, Adam Levine. The two are already parents to two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

In one post, the Victoria’s Secret Angel reclines in a chair wearing a black bodysuit with a stomach cutout, perfect for displaying her growing bump. She’s also wearing thigh-high black lace stockings, black platform combat boots and sunglasses, while a stuffed bunny sits at her side. The second image in the series features Prinsloo in the same outfit with one additional accessory: a Ring Pop.

In addition to the steamy set of photos, Prinsloo shared a few quirky pictures, as well. In one series of photos, Prinsloo displays a toy unicorn on her bump (and dons a unicorn mask), while another has her rocking a white tank top, spiked black choker and Burger King crown.

All photos were shot by photographer Hugh Lippe, and unfortunately, comments are disabled on all three posts.

Prinsloo and Levine began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in July 2014 before welcoming daughter Dusty Rose in ’16 and Gio Grace in ’18. While Levine fronts pop band Maroon 5, the couple also owns Calirosa Tequila together, a spirit brand that produces a fusion of Mexican and California-style tequilas that are aged in red wine barrels.

Prinsloo has been open about motherhood, including the struggles she faced with postpartum depression, saying that being a mom has changed her in many ways and has called motherhood the “biggest accomplishment” in her life.

“The people I look up to the most are working mothers; it’s awesome to see these amazing, strong women with kids and a career, killing it at both,” Prinsloo told Net-a-Porter.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!