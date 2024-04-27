Here’s What Donna Kelce Has to Say About Taylor Swift’s Latest Album
Travis Kelce’s mom is revealing her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s latest viral, record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department. Despite seemingly only two songs (“The Alchemy” and “So High School”) being about her son, Donna Kelce has nothing but good things to say about the 34-year-old’s new 31-track record.
“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released. I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work,” she shared at an event hosted by People. Kelce added that she has no notes for the musician. “She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”
The 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer and the three-time Super Bowl champion were first linked when the athlete attended the Arrowhead Stadium stop of “The Eras Tour” last July. They sparked romance rumors when she returned the favor and watched a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at the venue last September.
The two have since confirmed their relationship and continue to publicly gush about each other—as both partners and as talented public figures—in numerous interviews. They have also supplied the internet and “Tayvis” fans with enough adorable hugging, kissing, dancing, partying and singing content to last a lifetime. The power couple even attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together earlier this month together and (almost) blended in with the crowd.