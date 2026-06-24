Here’s Why Fans Think a Miley Cyrus Barbie Is Dropping Soon

Miley Cyrus dropped a cryptic Instagram post yesterday, Tuesday, June 23, and ever since, fans have been theorizing exactly what the photograph could possibly mean.

The single carousel image depicted Cyrus’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pair of Barbie doll-like legs clad in leather pants and matching pumps standing atop it. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist captioned her post simply “June 30.”

Since it was shared yesterday, the post has racked up more than 425,000 likes and thousands of comments, in which plenty of the “Flowers” singer’s 205 million followers on the platform are speculating what the image could possibly mean.

“MILEY BARBIE IS COMING ✨,” one follower hypothesized.

“I will be getting this Barbie! I still have my Hannah Montana doll from when I was a child!” someone else shared.

“I remember an episode of Hannah montana about the walk of fame 🥹🌟🤩 so nostalgic for me🥹🫰,” another fan wrote.

“as a doll collector and a lifelong smiler IVE BEEN WAITING MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS,” an additional comment read.

Meanwhile, several affiliated accounts fueled the rumors, which have been circulating online for weeks, with the official Barbie account writing “Hi Miley 😘,” and Barbie Style adding “Shoes fit for a star 😍👠.”

A few other brands got in on the commentary too, with Entertainment Weekly writing “HI BARBIE HI MILEY ✨,” and the Empire State Building account chiming in an enthusiastic “LET’S GOOOO.”

The promo is particularly timely, as Cyrus just received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 22. Thus far, 2026 has been a huge year for Cyrus, as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with fans and was honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award earlier this spring.

Of getting her name added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Cyrus stated in an Instagram caption, “Days don’t get much better than this ... To everyone I know and love my friends, my family, my love thank you so much. I adore you ❤️.” She also shouted out her fans, her team and Donatella Versace for dressing her for the occasion.

While the rumor mill regarding a Miley Cyrus Barbie doll has been making waves on social media recently, it appears that the “Younger You” singer is confirming the scuttlebutt with a potential release date: Tuesday, June 30. Stay tuned!

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