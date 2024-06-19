Jena Sims Shares Meaningful Update From Her Little Words Project Collab Supporting Georgia NICU
Back in April, model Jena Sims launched a limited-time collaboration with Little Words Project, a jewelry company dedicated to spreading kindness.
The bracelet, which read “On in 2”—a saying taken from golf terminology that serves as a reminder to follow your dreams, according to Sims—was only available for 72 hours. And the model promised that all proceeds from the sales would be donated to the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
As a “Kindfluencer,” a kind ambassador who creates Little Words Project bracelets based on their own life experiences, Sims’s choice of charity was a fitting one. Her own son, Crew, who was born at the end of last July, spent 20 days in the NICU in their hometown of Jupiter, Fla., before going home. Given the experience, and the model’s first-hand understanding of the importance of NICU facilities, giving back to the Georgia NICU was a no-brainer.
And the results of the sale were overwhelmingly positive. According to an update that Sims posted to her Instagram story on June 18, the bracelet sales raised enough money—in combination with her donation match—to purchase a $45,000 Babyleo warmer bed for the hospital.
“It was so special,” she explained, “because that was the exact bed that Crew was in for the first 20 days of his life in the NICU at Jupiter Med. It was really cool to be able to provide a bed for another baby.”
Though the bracelets are no longer available, Sims went on to say that she hopes to be able to work on another chartiable collab with Little Words Project in future.