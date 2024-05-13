Leyna Bloom Shines at 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
The 2024 GLAAD Media Awards were broken up into two different coastal events this year: the first took place in California in March, while the second was held in New York on May 11. And while plenty of celebrities hit the red carpet in showstopping looks at the latter celebration held on Saturday, no one caught our attention quite like Lenya Bloom.
The 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star was recognized for her work in The Conversations Project, a conversational Hulu reality series that features dinner gatherings of Black guests, including entertainers, activists, writers, musicians and more. The show’s episode entitled “The Hardest Fight Is the Fight Against Status Quo,” which featured Bloom, was nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.
And while The Jennifer Hudson Show ultimately took home the award, Bloom still walked away a winner. She shared her gratitude on Instagram earlier today, where the Chicago native noted she “had an amazing evening,” and took the time to congratulate other nominees and winners.
Alongside the heartfelt message, Bloom shared several snapshots of her glamorous gown from the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, a stunning (and slightly sheer) silver sparkly gown by Georges Hobeika with white detail at the bust. The model and activist was styled by Kyo Jino for the occasion, and accessorized with Amina Muaddi shoes. Bloom also accented her look with dangly earrings and opted for a face of glam makeup to compliment her dress, including perfect arches, shimmery eye shadow and a glossy lip.