Megan Thee Stallion Talks Working Out for Her Mental Health
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion landed the cover of Women’s Health’s new The Body Issue, and the 29-year-old sat down with the publication to talk about all things wellness, including her workout routine.
In the accompanying feature story, the award-winning artist, born Megan Pete, noted how exercising was an integral part of her healing process after the physical and emotional trauma she suffered after being shot outside of a party in Los Angeles in 2020. In addition to therapy and stepping away from social media, Megan found solace in working out.
“Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else,” she told Women’s Health. “I used working out to escape and to get happy.”
These days, Megan regularly shares snippets from her workouts on Instagram (often accompanied by a sassy voiceover), and the three-time Grammy Award winner recently dropped a collection of activewear with Nike. She noted in her interview with WH that her favorite workouts are Pilates, cardio and strength training—and she prefers doing her workouts in the mornings, though it’s not always easy.
“Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle,” she told the publication. “I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad b----. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.’”