Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Offers the Greatest Motivation to Get Moving
Whenever we’re lacking motivation in the health and fitness department, we know we can always turn to workout and wellness leader Melissa Wood-Tepperberg for a dose of inspiration.
The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie provided just that in the form of an Instagram post on Sunday, and we think the wisdom she shared in her reel is the perfect way to kickstart a new week on a productive note.
“A devotion to yourself and your practice looks different every single day. But one thing that remains the same is the choice—that singlehanded choice that you make with yourself to do something,” Wood-Tepperberg stated in her voiceover. “It doesn’t mean you have to work out for an hour or meditate for 30 minutes. But you get up and you get moving, whether its three minutes, five minutes, 10 minutes, it doesn’t matter—but it’s this commitment that you make with you that no one can take from you.”
Plenty of the MWH founder’s 1.1 million followers on the platform clearly resonated with her self-motivated messaging, as tons of fans chimed in to the comments section to thank Wood-Tepperberg for the important reminder.
“Your energy is contagious !! I love it !!” one person noted.
“We need to be our own choice, our biggest fan, and be proud of ourselves, loving ourselves every day!” someone else concurred. “And this doesn't mean hiding our flaws; it means loving ourselves enough to work on improving them for ourselves and to share the best of ourselves with the world.”
“Love your energy and consistency ❤️🙌,” another account applauded.
So, if you’re lacking motivation today, consider Wood-Tepperberg’s words for a shift in perspective.