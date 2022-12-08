Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Swears by This Natural Remedy for Headaches and Neck Pain

Reach for essential oils the next time you have a headache, says Austin.

Katie Austin. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Katie Austin shared a natural remedy for getting rid of headaches and neck pain that is sure to bring relief to migraine sufferers.

“Here’s one of my biggest natural tips if you guys suffer from headaches a lot or even some neck pain or shoulder pain,” the 2022 SI Swimsuit co-rookie of the year and certified personal trainer teased in a recent TikTok.

Austin went on to say that peppermint oil is her recommended alternative to over-the-counter pain medication like Advil or Tylenol for common aches and pains.

“You just really put it on the back of your neck,” Austin explained of her remedy. “And also, you only need like one or two drops of peppermint essential oil and I swear to you guys, I don’t know if it’s the aroma or what it is, [but] it really can help ease a headache and also ease your neck tension.”

In addition to wellness tips like this one, Austin regularly shares “weekly healthified recipes” on her Instagram account, from tasty meatless Monday meals to healthy snacks and smoothies. Recently, Austin shared an unretouched photo of herself in a white swimsuit on Instagram that drew praise from her fans and followers for being so open and transparent.

Austin, 29, is the daughter of fitness guru Denise Austin. The mother-daughter duo frequently collaborate on projects and even shared the catwalk at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show this past summer.

