Katie Austin Sizzles in a White Swimsuit in Unretouched Instagram Photo

Katie Austin at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin is taking a stand against editing the images she shares on her Instagram page, and we’re super inspired by her body positivity.

The certified fitness trainer and the 2022 ​​SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year shared an image of herself posing in a white one-piece swimsuit on Instagram yesterday, crediting photographer Torrey West with the snap.

Austin captioned her post, “straight from the camera to the feed❤️,” writing that the photos she didn’t have control over as a fitness model in her early 20s were always edited. She loves that she now has creative control of her photo shoots.

“[Now] I get to leave in things like my tiger stripes. They’re natural and deserve to be shown,” Austin wrote in her body-positive caption.

Her mother, fitness guru Denise Austin, commented on the post, saying: “You are ALWAYS so honest..so real and such a wonderful role model to all girls.. AUTHENTICALLY you [are] helping others!!! Xoxo.”

Other fans and followers also expressed their gratitude over Austin’s honesty and transparency. “For all the young girls out there 👏❤️,” one follower commented, while another said, “You are so beautiful and my role model!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Austin frequently speaks out on the importance of self-love, refraining from comparing yourself to others and being aware of the dangers of photoshop on social media.

“A lot of things these days are photoshopped that we don’t realize… They’re sometimes not real and I want you guys to realize that. So, remember, not everything you see is perfect and real. There’s no such thing as a perfect body,” Austin said in a YouTube video, reminding viewers to stay true to themselves.

While much of her social media content focuses on workouts, healthy meals and collaborations with her mom, Austin also uses her social media platform to talk openly about mental health and taboo topics—like periods—and counsels her followers to give themselves and their bodies grace.

“Every single girl is different in this world,” Austin said in another video. “Everyone is different, but guess what? That is your power. Being unique is your power, so use that.”

