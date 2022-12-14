Katie Austin Shares 6 At-Home Pilates Moves to Sculpt Your Abs With an Exercise Ball

The certified fitness trainer recommends completing each move for 20 to 30 seconds.

Katie Austin. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Katie Austin just shared six pilates moves you can do from home to tighten your core and sculpt your abs. The best part? The minimal equipment workout requires only a yoga mat and an exercise ball.

The certified fitness trainer and 2022 SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year posted to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts—she has more than one million followers combined—with the basic moves.

“Ohhh baby these are TOUGH but sooo good🔥🔥 Try these pilates inspired moves at home to work your ABS! All you need is an exercise ball,” Austin captioned her Instagram post.

The workout includes pikes, side crunch to leg extensions, thread the needles, straight leg toe taps, plank knee ins and hip bridge roll outs. Austin recommends completing each move for 20 to 30 seconds and says you can progress as you become stronger.

“Using an exercise ball takes a lot of practice and core stability!!” she said in her post.

“Omg literally so hard & you make it look easy!! 👏👏👏 go girl,” commented one follower, while another said, “Needed this!!!!!! Doing asap!”

One of Austin’s fans also pointed out a striking resemblance to mom Denise Austin in the comments section, saying, “Maintaining a smile while working out is something your mother was a master at and you have picked up.”

She shared an abbreviated version of the workout on her TikTok, which included just three moves: pikes, side crunch with leg extensions and plank-to-knee roll ins.

Austin recently attended the SI Sportsperson of the Year Awards and provided a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the event for readers here.

