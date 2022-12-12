Look: Katie Austin Dazzles in Black Mini Dress at SI Sportsperson of the Year Awards

The SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year attended the awards ceremony in San Francisco.

Katie Austin. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Katie Austin attended the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards in San Fransisco on Thursday, Dec. 8 looking dazzling in a black mini dress.

The 2022 Co-Rookie of the Year showed off her look on Instagram, which featured a sizzling thigh-high black dress with asymmetrical detailing on the top half. While one side of Austin’s dress featured lace-bustier detailing, the other was contrasted with a long black sleeve. She wore her hair loose with a slight curl and Austin’s glam included a smokey eye that made her eyes pop, paired with a pale pink lip.

Austin tagged her hairstylist, Becca Mader, and makeup artist, Alyssa Marie, and she captioned her post, “Flew to San Francisco for the night to celebrate the @sportsillustrated Sports Person of The Year to the most deserving @stephencurry30 👏🎉 thanks for having me SI❤️.”

Mom and fitness guru Denise Austin commented, “Gorgeous Gorgeous!!!!!!! Xoxo,” while news personality Rachael Maurer said, “Beauty!! This makeup look is a slay 😍.”

Austin’s carousel post also included a video of SI Sportsperson of the Year honoree Steph Curry, a bathroom selfie, an outfit cam video, a snapshot with SI CEO Ross Levinsohn and a clip of Curry’s acceptance speech.

She also shared a video clip of herself in full glam on the airplane heading to San Francisco for the event and gave her TikTok followers a behind-the-scenes look at her speedy prep for the event.

“Yesterday I had a really cool opportunity come through but I had to be fully glam, red carpet ready and fly to another city under five hours. I actually have never worn so much makeup on a flight before... I landed at 5:20 and had to be red carpet ready at 6 p.m.,” Austin shared in her TikTok, adding that she ended her night with an extra dirty martini and a meal of steak and risotto.

